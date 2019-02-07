Former Bulldog Day looking forward to ‘special’ match

Brad Day is looking forward to a “special” clash against former club Batley Bulldogs this weekend.

The Featherstone forward is closing in on his 100th career appearance as Rovers host Batley this Sunday (3pm).

The 24-year-old made the switch from Mount Pleasant to the LD Nutrition Stadium at the end of last season. He spent four years at the Bulldogs and was voted the club’s Players’ Player of the Year in 2018 after scoring 14 tries in 26 appearances.

“It will be special, I had four good seasons at Batley,” said Day.

“They gave me my first chance in the Championship, so hopefully I can have a good game and we can push on and get the win.”

Day moved to Batley from Castleford Tigers ahead of the 2015 Championship campaign, after making just one appearance for the Super League side.

The 24-year-old made his competitive debut for Featherstone in the 17-16 defeat against Bradford Bulls last weekend.

A number of the Rovers’ squad were playing together for the first time and Day feels they will only get better the more games they have together.

He said: “I am enjoying my time here [at Featherstone], obviously we are a pretty new group at the moment.

“Everyone has been welcoming for me which has been really nice and hopefully we can push on.

“We haven’t been together long as a team and I think we showed good attitude and character in parts of the game against Bradford.

“That is something we can build on, we can only get better.”

Day is also enjoying working under new Rovers boss Ryan Carr, adding: “He is really good, he is smart man who knows his rugby league and you can se that in the team.

“He has had a really positive effect on us.

“All we can do is keep building, players have just come in. We just need to keep building our effort and on what we showed against Bradford and our understanding of each other is going to get better.”

Featherstone and Batley both head into Sunday’s game looking for their first wins of the Championship season.

While Rovers took plenty of positives from their defeat at Bradford, Batley were left kicking themselves after surrendering an eight-point lead against Barrow Raiders to lose their opening game 22-18.