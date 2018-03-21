Foulstone brace proves in vain as Celtic edged out by late tries at Clock Face

Dewsbury Celtic slipped to a 16-8 defeat away to Clock Face Miners in National Conference League Division Three last Saturday.

Celtic winger Pat Foulstone put his side ahead with a fifth minute unconverted try only for Clock Face centre Ryan O’Donnell to level matters just short of the half hour mark and it remained 4-4 at half-time.

Foulstone added his second try two minutes after the re-start to edge Celtic back in front but Clock Face overcame the set back of losing winger Luke Leyden to the sin-bin and having stand-off Paul Hunt sent off for dissent.

The home side were behind for just eight minutes as O’Donnell added his second try and, for the fourth time in the match, the conversion was missed, leaving the scores level at 8-8.

The Miners went on to seal victory as loose forward Shaun Costello bagged a brace of tries, crossing after 69 and 74 minutes to seal a second straight victory for Clock Face, while Celtic are back in fifth place with one win from their opening three matches.

Celtic now take a two week break from league action as they are not due to play until Saturday April 7 when Waterhead Warriors are the visitors to Crow Nest Park.

Celtic’s second string are due to visit Crigglestione All Blacks in the Yorkshire Men’s League Forty20 Cup on Saturday.

Dewsbury Moor and Shaw Cross Sharks were both left kicking their heels last Saturday after scheduled games at home to Drighlington and away to Leigh Miners Rangers respectively were postponed following heavy snow.

Moor have only played one of their scheduled three matches in Division Two, defeating Stanningley 26-22 a fortnight ago.

The Maroons will look to extend their impressive winning run, which dates back to last season, when they face a trip to early leaders Askam on Saturday, with the home side having won both their opening games.

The Sharks won their opening game 18-12 and face a keen trip to Oulton Raiders in Division One on Saturday, when Thornhill Trojans travel to Lock Lane looking for their first win of the season.