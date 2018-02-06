Gledhill bags hat-trick as Trojans secure BARLA National Cup win

Thornhill Trojans booked their place in the BARLA National Cup third round with a 20-10 victory away to Orrell St James last Saturday.

It was a case of job done for Thornhill as they overcame a very enthusiastic Orrell St James team at Bankes Avenue.

This cup tie was played on a bitterly cold afternoon in very muddy conditions.

However, the Trojans’ cautious game plan ensured they were on course to victory.

The Trojans played up the slope in the first half and built up a very useful interval lead.

Will Gledhill’s eye for the try line was also key in this fixture as the centre racked up a hat-trick of tries.

The Trojans lacked the influential Danny Ratcliffe for this cup tie but the experienced Liam Morley stepped up to the mark admirably to take the man of the match award.

Morley was creative throughout as he looked to unlock the stubborn Orrell defence.

It was a high kick off the last tackle from Thornhill which resulted in the first try of this game.

The ball came rocking back to earth and Orrell failed to collect it cleanly.

The referee waved back to one and the Trojans continued to press forward.

Gledhill provided the killer blow when he powered over for an unconverted try.

Continuing to play up the muddy slope the Trojans once again managed to unpick the Orrell defence.

This time the move was created by Joss Ratcliffe when he took play down the wing.

The ball was switched inside to Will Poching, who kicked forward into the in goal area and Gledhill read the situation perfectly and pounced to score his second try of the game. George Woodcock converted.

Having prevented their try line from being breached playing up the slope, the Trojans turned around at the interval leading 10-0.

A strong opening to the second half saw the Trojans press forward. Scott Green made a fantastic break but was abruptly stopped in his tracks by an apparent high tackle.

Play resumed and after Thornhill had taken play towards the try line, Anthony Harris barged over for a try following a run around close to the try line.

Woodcock’s conversion attempt hit the upright and bounced out.

With the Trojans now leading 14-0, Orrell suddenly staged a come back with two quick tries.

After working play up the slope, Dave Kennedy made a dash for the corner to score an unconverted try.

It was some very poor defence that allowed Orrell make ground towards the try line.

Would be Thornhill defenders seemed to drop off in the tackle and eventually Jake Davis darted between the posts to score a try. Nathan Morters converted to get the home side right back in the game.

Orrell’s fight back was thwarted by man of the moment Gledhill when he scored his third try.

Orrell made a hash of the restart and lost possession and the Trojans seized the opportunity as Gledhill barged over for his third try which Woodcock converted.

This proved to be the killer blow and the Trojans progressed to the next round.