Hanging Heaton maintain march towards Pennine League title with 11th win

Hanging Heaton racked up an 11th win from 12 games in Pennine League Division Two West as they returned from Hollinwood 54-10 victors.

Hanging Heaton ran in 10 tries to take another big step towards clinching the title and know that two more wins from their remaining four matches will be enough to see them crowned champions.

Heaton’s only blip was a draw earlier in the season and they will be determined to go the entire season unbeaten.

Hanging Heaton’s attack was once again in terrific form and they have now scored 580 points this season as lowly Hollinwood — with just win to their credit from 11 games — had little answer to the visitors free flowing rugby.

Gareth Sayers was Hanging Heaton’s stand out player with a man-of-the-match display, while there was good support from Gaz and Phil Sweeney, who produced huge efforts at the heart of the pack.

Simeon Torr led the way with a hat-trick of tries, while there was a brace apiece from William Brooke and Adam Johnson as Hollinwood struggled to contain the leaders.

Tom Brooke, Tom Ripley and Rhys Marlow also got in on the scoring act, while Danny Hainsworth had a fine game with the boot, landing seven out of 10 conversions as the visitors racked up a half century of points.

Hollinwood were restricted to just two tries by the meanest defence in the division and Hanging Heaton have conceded just 104 points from their 12 matches.

Hanging Heaton face a trip to West Craven Warriors on Saturday knowing victory will put them on the brink of clinching the title in their next fixture.

West Craven lie sixth in the table with four wins and nine defeats from their 13 matches and their last outing saw them defeated 36-14 at home to Heaton’s title rivals Ovenden A on January 27.