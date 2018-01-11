Hanging Heaton march on with victory over title rivals Ovenden

HANGING HEATON recovered from a poor start to maintain their lead at the top of Pennine League Division Two West with a 40-8 victory over title

The unbeaten leaders made a terrible start as they fumbled the kick off and Ovenden crossed for a first minute converted try.

A penalty awarded for dissent then allowed the home side to stretch their lead to 8-0.

Hanging Heaton’s inability to hold the ball meant they spent much of the opening quarter defending but, although Ovenden dominated, the defence remained solid and prevented further points being scored.

The visitors made technical changes after the opening 20 minutes with Adam Bingham moving to hooker and he went on to produce a man-of-the-match display, controlling the play the ball.

Jake Green hit back with a try in the corner, converted by Danny Hainsworth, and soon after the visitors took the lead.

Declan Tomlinson broke through and produced a long run before he drew the full-back and passed inside to send the supporting Max Vernon over, with Hainsworth converting.

A couple of quick play the balls allowed Aaron James to score between the posts and Dave Berry converted as Hanging Heaton took control.

Tomlinson produced another neat break and, with support either side, he sent Green over for his second try to stretch the half-time lead to 22-8.

The second half started with both sides going at each other from the off and it wasn’t long before Hanging Heaton scored their fifth try as the ball was passed through several pairs of hands before the supporting Joe Kershaw planted down between the posts and Hainsworth converted.

More flowing rugby helped create an overlap, but the visitors opted to move play to the short side and James was sent over in the corner for his second try, which Hainsworth improved.

With 15 minutes remaining, tempers flared and Green was dismissed for punching.

Vernon crossed between the posts for his second try from the final play of the game and Hainsworth converted to cap a fine away win.

Bingham’s switch to hooker proved the game breaker, while Tom Brooke and Gav Davis put in some fierce tackles in defence.