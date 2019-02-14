Heavy Woollen representatives warm-up for Greece tour with fine victory

The Heavy Woollen Under-23s came through an encouraging pre tour friendly as they defeated a resilient British Asian Rugby League (BARA) side 34-6 at Dewsbury Moor last Sunday.

Considering this was the second game in 24 hours for a large part of the team, the Heavy Woollen dominated the first half, scoring five unanswered tries to build up a healthy 28-0 interval lead.

The HW produced a near perfect half and took just 10 minutes to break down the BARA defence.

Great work from Luke Sheridan linked well to send Batley Boys teammate Josh Scrutton in for the first try, which George Woodcock converted.

George Croisdale — fresh from helping Dewsbury Moor book their place in the Challenge Cup third round the previous day — went over shortly after, following a good build up from captain Aiden Ineson and Paul Foulstone, with Woodcock again converting.

The third Heavy Woollen try came after more strong play gave Owen Lumb space to score a great solo try and Woodcock’s third goal extended the lead to 18-0.

Lumb was again involved suppling Nathan Waring who in turn gave a well timed pass for Joe Halloran to race in at the corner with Woodcock adding a terrific touchline goal.

Just before the break centre Sheridan crossed in the corner as HW led 28-0.

A tiring HW seemed to loose momentum after the break, giving the resilient BARA less of a challenge.

The visitors scored a consolation try after 60 minutes from Jugraj Singh, converted by Sufian Rafi.

Heavy Woollen replied with their only try of the second half just before the final whistle when Croisdale grabbed his second and Woodcock converted.

Man-of-the-match was jointly awarded to Owen Lumb and George Woodcock.

The Heavy Woollen also thanked referee Paul Spivey, who had a great game in the middle.

The 18-man Heavy Woollen squad were presented with their tour shirts by Batley Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin and they now prepare to head to Greece where they will play an Athens Select team on Friday March 15.