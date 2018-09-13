Jouffret and Tomlinson agree new deals at Bulldogs

Batley Bulldogs players Louis Jouffret and Keenan Tomlinson have agreed new deals to remain at the club in 2019.

Jouffret joined Batley in July and has produced a number of impressive displays.

He was man-of-the-match in the Bulldogs victory at Barrow a fortnight ago and was again in fine form as Batley chalked up a third successive win in defeating Rochdale 26-12 last Sunday.

Tomlinson joined Batley at the start of this season and has shown his versatility playing on the wing, centre and in the second row.

Tomlinson made his 14th appearance of the season against Rochdale and has scored four tries in his debut campaign.

Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin said: “We are building well looking towards next season. Louis is a great signing for us, he’s already a key member of the squad and we’re thrilled to have him on board for 2019.”

Jouffret and Tomlinson follow wing duo Johnny Campbell and Wayne Reittie in agreeing deals to remain at the club last week, while hooker Alistair Leak has also committed to the Bulldogs for 2019.

Batley go in search of a fourth straight win in the Championship Shield this Sunday when they welcome Sheffield Eagles to Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

The Bulldogs are third in the Shield standings, three points clear of Dewsbury Rams with three matches to play.

The Batley Bulldogs Supporters Club player of the year awards night will be held in the Ron Earnshaw Lounge at Mount Pleasant on Friday September 28 at 7.30pm with everyone welcome.