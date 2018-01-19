Junior Bulldogs fans offered incentive

BATLEY BULLDOGS have begun an initiative to get as many junior fans as possible to watch the team in 2018 by taking up the offer of a free junior season ticket.

The free tickets are available to all young people aged 16 and under.

Maddison Perks and her dad Tom were the first to supporters to sign up to the offer at the pre-season friendly match against Wakefield Trinity.

The Bulldogs are encouraging any groups or organisations working with young people or individuals interested in the tickets to contact the club directly or community manager Jon Humpleby on 07808 055022 or at jon@batleybulldogs.co.uk.

Humpleby said: “This is a great opportunity for young people to come and experience the thrill of watching rugby league and enjoy the great family atmosphere at the Bulldogs.

“Applying for the tickets could not be easier and we are hoping to have record numbers of junior season ticket holders for the 2018 season.”

Regular season tickets also are on sale, priced £180 adults and £120 concessions.