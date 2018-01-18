Keighley provide next test for Bulldogs

BATLEY BULLDOGS continue their preparations for the new Betfred Championship season this Sunday when they travel to Keighley Cougars for their third pre-season fixture (ko 2pm).

The Bulldogs fielded another strong line up and produced an impressive second half performance to record a 24-12 victory over a youthful Wakefield Trinity side last Sunday.

The trip to League One side Keighley will give players who missed out against Wakefield chance to stake their claim for a starting place for Batley’s opening Championship game at Rochdale on February 4 and coach Matt Diskin believes the club are in a very healthy position.

Diskin said: “Everybody that was fit and able played (against Wakefield) and that will be the same against Keighley and Doncaster and we are giving lads all the opportunities to put their names down for the starting 13 against Rochdale and they will all get a fair crack at it.

“There is plenty competition for places, so the boys know they have got to deliver in training and when playing to put themselves forward for selection and it is a real positive for the club.”

James Harrison produced an impressive stint when Batley played up the slope in the first half against Trinity but he was forced off with concussion and is likely to miss the Keighley trip.

Diskin added: “We will follow the protocols with (James) and he will probably miss out against Keighley but he should be available for Doncaster.”

The Bulldogs face Doncaster in their final pre-season game on January 28.