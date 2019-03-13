Maroons can be proud of Challenge Cup effort in Hull

Dewsbury Moor produced a terrific effort before bowing out of the Coral Challenge Cup last Sunday as they were beaten 26-10 away to West Hull.

Moor had progressed to the third round for the first time with victories over Skirlaugh and East Leeds and they produced another fine display on Humberside to come away with a great deal of credit.

National Conference Premier Division outfit West Hull were firm favourites and were playing their second game in 24 hours having defeated Skirlaugh in the BARLA National quarter-final on Saturday.

West Hull have a wealth of experience which was apparent against a Dewsbury Moor outfit that is rising through the ranks and gained promotion to Division One last year.

Moor travelled east in determined mood and they opened the scoring with Sam Thornton crossing after just seven minutes.

Wests quickly settled, though, and got into gear on the half-hour when Josh Wood scampered over and Ryan Wilson added the extras.

Wests added a second try after 37 minutes through Reece Gooch, while Wilson landed a penalty goal which helped them into a 12-4 half-time lead.

Moor responded well at the start of the second half and deservedly pulled a try back.

Prop James Samme set a strong platform to get Moor into an attacking position and Thornton crossed for his second try with Jordan Foster converting as the Maroons reduced the deficit to two points.

The experience of West Hull began to show as the second half wore on with loose forward Ryan Steen leading the way.

Luke Moss raced over as the game approached the hour mark before Alex Holdstock landed a penalty.

Jack Lazenby made a break and Gooch was in support to complete the move and ease any Wests nerves.

Ryan Langton crossed in the last couple of minutes to complete victory but it was hard earned than the final scoreline would and Danny Maun’s promising young side left the West Hull Community Club with their heads held high.