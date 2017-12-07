Moor Ladies register emphatic derby win to maintain title push

Dewsbury Moor Ladies took another huge step towards winning the National Women’s League Division Two title when they recorded a convincing 90-0 win over local rivals Thornhill Trojans last Sunday.

Despite the big difference on the scoreboard, the game was played in a great spirit and the winning side were commended for their sportsmanship on a challenging day for the visitors.

Dewsbury Moor Ladies remain four points clear at the top of the table, with four games left, all to be played in the new year. They also have a far superior points difference on their nearest challengers and two more victories are likely to be enough to see them crowned champions.

Moor proved too strong for the determined Trojans as Maddison Laverick and Annabelle Morley ran in a hat-trick of tries each.

Paige Webster and Ellie Frain scored two apiece, while Amy Brinkley, Chloe Pearson, Georgia Roache, Mia Clarke, Katy Tordoff and Oliver Black also crossed.

Webster landed five goals and Roach four, with Pip Lockhart, Frain, Rose Nash and Oliver Black also adding conversions

Dewsbury Moor’s player of the match was Chloe Pearson, while the Thornhill award went to Kelsey Ratcliffe.

Dewsbury Moor Ladies are also the only remaining second division side left in the Challenge Cup.

They have been drawn against Stanningley in the semi-finals.

The other last four clash sees Wigan facing Huddersfield and the ties are scheduled to be played on Sunday February 11.

Moor Ladies and Junior Girls section will now take a break for Christmas and will return to training on January 9 2018 at St John Fisher School.

For further information about joining the successful Moor ladies section contact coach Steve Weston on 07375 432888 or email Stevewest31@gmail.com.