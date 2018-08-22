Moor move to the brink of promotion following emphatic East Leeds victory

Dewsbury Moor moved to within one win of securing promotion from National Conference Division Two with an impressive 50-0 victory over play-off chasing East Leeds last Saturday.

Moor’s 14th win of the season leaves them on the brink of clinching back-to-back promotions, while they remain three points behind leaders Stanningley, who need to win one of their final two matches to be crowned champions.

James Delaney led the way for the Maroons as he bagged a hat-trick of tries, while Jordan Foster scored two tries and kicked a goal.

Jacob Flathers chipped in with a try and four conversions while Brad Adams, Sam Thornton, George Croisdale and Peter Robinson also crossed for further tries as Moor warmed up for tonight’s Jim Brown Cup final against Thornhill Trojans in some style.

The Conference takes a break this week due to the Challenge Cup final but Moor will bid to clinch promotion when they face Wigan St Judes on September 1 before ending at home to Leigh East the following week.

Dewsbury Celtic’s Division Two play-off hopes were dealt a blow as they slipped to an 18-4 defeat away to promotion chasing Millom.

Defeat leaves Celtic in eighth place, two points behind sixth place Eastmoor Dragons with three games remaining.

Celtic had defeated Millom 24-22 at home but were unable to complete the double over a side who lie third, four points behind second placed Barrow Island with a game in hand.

Celtic were 14-4 adrift at the break, having registered a try by Nathan Waring.

Lee Postlethwaite scored a try and kicked three goals for the home side, while Jonathan Hodgson bagged a brace as they condemned Celtic to a ninth defeat of the season.

Celtic host fourth placed Woolston Rovers aiming to keep their play-off hopes alive on September 1.

Dewsbury Celtic A team are handily placed in third in Yorkshire Men’s League Division Five.

They have two games in hand on leaders Farnley Falcons and second placed St Josephs and face Heworth A on September 1.