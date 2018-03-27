Newly crowned champions Hanging Heaton book place in Pennine Cup final

Hanging Heaton produced a superb fight back to defeat Underbank Rangers 40-22 and book their place in the Pennine League Cup final.

It proved a double celebration on Saturday night after the club were also confirmed as Division Two West champions after their nearest rivals were beaten.

The first half of last Saturday’s cup semi-final proved a real slog with Heaton’s inability to control the ruck resulting in penalties being awarded against them, putting the home side on the back foot.

The sides had fought out a draw in the previous week’s league clash and with Heaton panicking each time they had the ball, Rangers took a 12-0 lead.

Twice an Underbank prop barged his way over the line for converted tries to give them the early advantage.

Hanging Heaton man-of-the-match, scrum-half Luke Dawson, unlocked the defence with some great footwork to pull a try back and Adam Bingham converted.

Neat handling saw Heaton move the ball from right to left and Danny Windle rounded off a good passage of play with a try in the corner and reduce the half-time arrears to 12-10.

Heaton were given a stern talking to at the break but produced a far better display in the second half and they soon grabbed a third try to take the lead.

Gavin Davis twisted out of several tacklers to plant the ball down for an unconverted try.

Dawson crossed for his second after stepping several defenders to race clear on a 50 metre run to the line and he converted.

Unberbank hit back with an unconverted try to make it 20-18 but Hanging Heaton then clicked through the gears and ran in four quickfire tries to take control.

Declan Tomlinson used his size and strength to shake of the would be defence and go over and Dawson converted.

William Brooke raced 70 metres for a terrific solo try which Dawson improved.

A neat passage of play from centre field saw Ben Spaven collect a wayward pass from his boot laces and found Tom Ripley in space to his right.

Ripley drew the full-back and released Brooke with a neat offload to grab his second try at the corner.

Brooke then completed his hat-trick as Heaton turned defence into attack.

Aggressive line speed forced Underbank to drop the ball 10 metres from the try line, Dawson was first to react by chipping the ball through and collecting, racing 20 metres before finding Tom Ripley on his outside.

Ripley drew the full-back and offloaded to the supporting winger who raced 40 metres to bag his third try

Underbank scored a consolation try in the last minute, as their centre carved his way through in the corner.

Hanging Heaton now face Wyke in the final, while the unbeaten leaders were confirmed champions after Moldgreen’s victory over Greetland.