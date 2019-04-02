Rams and Bulldogs rewarded with favourable Challenge Cup fifth round ties

Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs were both handed favourable ties when the Coral Challenge Cup fifth round draw was made at Boxpark in Wembley on Monday evening.

Dewsbury — who overcame West Hull last Sunday — travel to the only remaining amateur side left in the competition when they visit Thatto Heath Crusaders.

The St Helens outfit will have another giantkilling opportunity having reached the last 24 of the competition after shocking League One side North Wales Crusaders 16-14 in the fourth round last weekend.

Batley will visit League One side Doncaster, who overcame amateurs Featherstone Lions 46-6 to progress.

The draw was conducted by Challenge Cup legend Martin Offiah and Linzi Prescott, whose son Taylor will deliver the match-ball for this year’s Coral Challenge Cup final on August 24 after a gruelling overland journey from Perpignan – just as his father Steve did before the 2009 final 10 years ago.

Three of the four Super League clubs who join the competition at the fifth-round stage received home ties against lower division opposition – Salford against Rochdale Hornets, Hull Kingston Rovers against Leigh, and Leeds Rhinos against Workington Town.

London Broncos, will travel to Championship side Halifax.

There two all-Championship ties between Bradford Bulls and Featherstone Rovers, and Widnes Vikings at home to York City Knights.

The ties will be played on the weekend of April 12-14, with one to be selected for streaming by the BBC, and another by the RFL’s Our League app.

The eight winners will be joined by the top eight from last season’s Super League, including holders Catalans Dragons, in the sixth round draw on Monday April 15.

Coral Challenge Cup, Fifth Round draw: Hull KR v Leigh Centurions, Widnes Vikings v York City Knights, Thatto Heath Crusaders v Dewsbury Rams, Leeds Rhinos v Workington Town, Halifax v London Broncos, Bradford Bulls v Featherstone Rovers, Salford Red Devils v Rochdale Hornets, Doncaster v Batley Bulldogs.