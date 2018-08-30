Reittie and Campbell agree new deals to stay at Bulldogs

Batley Bulldogs have been handed a boost ahead of Sunday’s trip to Barrow Raiders in the Championship Shield with wingers Wayne Reittie and Johnny Campbell agreeing new deals to remain at Mount Pleasant in 2019.

Reittie has spent much of the season on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder when scoring a spectacular try against Toronto Wolfpack.

However, he is the club’s leading try scorer for the last three seasons and has agreed to remain with the Bulldogs next year.

Campbell has been restricted to just five appearances this season but has also penned a new deal.

Batley will look to build on their impressive 44-22 victory over Dewsbury Rams a fortnight ago — when Reittie bagged a brace of tries — as they look to consolidate third place in the Shield.

With five matches remaining, Batley are two points clear of Sheffield Eagles and three ahead of the Rams and know victory over Barrow would go a long way to securing third place, which would earn them better prize money.

The Batley Bulldogs Independent Away Travel coach to Barrow will leave the Woodman pub in Batley Carr at 9.15am, with a stop in Ulverston on the way.

To book call Mick Binks on 07581 158177 or follow @BatleyAway on Twitter.