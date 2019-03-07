Sharks make winning start under Barlow as Celtic bounce back with victory

Shaw Cross Sharks and Dewsbury Celtic both recorded wins in the National Conference League last Saturday.

Shaw Cross overcame Clock Face Miners 24-20 in their opening game in Division Two to ensure new coach Mark Barlow began his reign on a winning note.

Barlow has taken on the role alongside his playing duties at Keighley Cougars, where the 35-year-old recently signed for the 2019 season.

The Sharks trailed 12-10 at half-time but turned the game within eight minutes of the re-start as two converted tries saw them lead 22-10.

Andrew Ibbotson and Thomas Stuckley had scored first half tries for the Sharks, one of which was converted by Shaun Squires.

However, Clock Face led at the break after tries by Luke Leyden and Karle Hunt, both of which were improved by Ian Webster.

Shaw Cross took control at the start of the second half as Joe Halloran and Owen Lumb both crossed, with Squires adding the conversions to edge them in front.

Leyden scored twice in the final 14 minutes, completing his hat-trick, but Squires responded with his fourth goal to ensure the Sharks made a winning start.

The Sharks travel to Ince Rose Bridge this Saturday, with the home side also securing an opening day win after edging out Wigan St Judes 18-16 in a tight tussle.

Dewsbury Celtic bounced back from their 28-22 defeat away to Salford City Roosters in Round One as they overcame Hunslet Warriors 22-6 in Crow Nest Park in Division Three.

Celtic fell behind as Jack McLelland crossed for the opening try after 15 minutes and Daryl Gaunt converted but they bounced back in fine style to register victory.

Billy Yarrow led the way with a brace, while Matty Ginnelly and Dom Senior crossed for their other tries, with George Senior landing three goals.

Celtic travel to Waterhead Warriors on Saturday, with the Oldham outfit having earned a comfortable 46-16 victory over Gateshead Storm last week, following a 22-20 success away to Millom in Round One.