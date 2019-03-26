Sharks’ second half rally proves in vain as they suffer defeat on Beverley trip

Shaw Cross Sharks came up short with a 30-16 defeat away to last season’s National Conference Division Three champions Beverley last Saturday.

great start for the home side put the game out of reach, despite a strong second-half performance from the Sharks.

Shaw Cross made the worst possible start in East Yorkshire with two quick tries going against them, with the first coming as Lewis Straw intercepted a pass from John Rourke and ran in.

Beverley’s rapid start continued when Tom Moor darted over from acting half-back and Straw landed both conversions for a 12-0 lead.

The Sharks responded well and got on the board with Cameron Benson picking up a loose ball and racing away to score with Sam Ottewell adding the extras to halve the deficit.

However, it was the home side who went on to extend their lead and take control of the game with a quickfire Alex Starling brace, the first seeing him cross in the corner after good work from Sam Coleman and the second from close range.

Straw added a penalty before the break and Will Wallis scored early in the second half to put Beverley 30-6 ahead.

Despite that, Shaw Cross were the better side in the second half and tried valiantly to get back into the game.

Callum Barker rose highest to catch Owen Lumb’s kick and touch down, before Barker’s offload saw Ben Ripley dive over.

Despite the encouraging second half display, it wasn’t enough to prevent a second defeat in their opening three matches which leaves the Sharks eighth in Division Two.

The determined effort should provide plenty of positives for the Sharks team ahead of another long away trip on Saturday when they travel to Askam, who have also one win from three games.

Askam go into the game on the back of a 36-12 defeat in their derby clash with Barrow Island las week.

Askam were level at 12-12 against their neighbours after 55 minutes before the hosts cut loose to secure a victory and along with the Sharks and East Leeds are level on two points just above the bottom two.