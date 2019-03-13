Sharks suffer defeat on Ince Rose Bridge trip

Shaw Cross Sharks suffered their first defeat in National Conference Division Two last Saturday as they went down 20-10 in a scrappy contest at Ince Rose Bridge.

The Sharks had made a winning start to the new campaign against Clock Face Miners the previous week but were unable to follow it up with a second success on their first away trip of the year.

In cold, windy conditions, Cross took an early lead with winger Tom Stuckey going over after 10 minutes for a 4-0 lead.

However, Peter Valentine and Danny Dainty both scored in the space of five minutes for the home side as they turned the tables before half-time.

Chris Boylan grabbed a third Ince Rose Bridge try after 52 minutes, with Danny Cassidy adding the extras.

Despite the Sharks’ best efforts, the contest was effectively over when Robbie Valentine crossed with 12 minutes to go and the conversion took the score to 20-4.

Shaw Cross saw Luke Hudson sent to the bin for the final 10 minutes of the match, although they managed to score a consolation try with centre Callum Barker touching down late on.

Shaw Cross return to action this Saturday with East Leeds the visitors to Leeds Road.

The visitors suffered a 36-6 defeat away to Barrow Island in their opening fixture a fortnight ago and the Sharks will bid for a second home win.