Shaw Cross Sharks tots bring curtain down on successful opening season

Shaw Cross Sharks tots section finished their season on a high with their presentation last Sunday.

Coaches Andy Robinson and Gareth Thomas have trained the next generation of Shaw Cross players from January to November and they now have a squad of 28 players aged between three and six years old.

During the season, the team played four friendly matches and boasted a perfect record.

Over 15 of the squad are now ready to move up to the Under-7s side next season.

Training for Under-7 and tots will resume in January when the Sharks invite new players for both ages.

The tots presentation evening following the club’s Christmas fayre, which was attended by over 200 visitors and had a range of stalls including selling Sharks leisure wear and an impressive raffle which had over 50 prizes.