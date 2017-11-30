Stott scoops awards hat-trick at Thornhill’s presentation evening

Thornhill Trojans celebrated a successful season which saw them earn promotion to National Conference Division One and win a third consecutive Heavy Woollen ARL Jim Brown Cup at last Saturday’s presentation evening.
Awards were handed out by former Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity star Will Poching and George Stott picked up a hat-trick of prizes as he was named players’ player and player of the season and also received the Dave Schofield Award.
Danny Ratcliffe was named supporters’ player of the season, Wayne Wilson was most improved player and Sam Ratcliffe received a special coaches award.
Matt Teasdale was the Trojans A team’s most improved player, Jason Milner scooped supporters’ player of the year, Steve Smith was players’ player and Joe Waters took home player of the year.
The outstanding Thornhill junior was Under-7s player Jack Griffiths, who received the Ged Brentnall award.
The Stanley Gath Award went to Jake Smith Wilson, Carly Teasdale picked up the John Bragg Award, Craig Wood received the Rod Brook Award, while Pauline Ratcliffe was named Trojans Clubperson of the year.
The Trojans can now look forward to competing at the higher level of the National Conference next season when, among their stand out fixtures, will be derby clashes with Shaw Cross Sharks.
