Thornhill dealt harsh lesson on long journey to Egremont

Thornhill Trojans were dealt with a harsh lesson of life in the National Conference Premier Division as they suffered a 52-10 defeat on their long trip to Egremont Rangers.

In an overall below par team performance, stand out displays came from man of the match Liam Morley and strong running Declan Tomlinson.

Zach Johnson also tried to take the Trojans forward but at times it proved a thankless task.

Egremont built a 26-0 half-time lead and scored after only three minutes as a missed tackle enabled them to press and John-Paul Brocklebank nipped over from acting half back. Matthew Brewsher converted.

Thornhill attempted to recover from this set back but a lofted pass from Jake Wilson was too high for Sam Ratcliffe and the ball went into touch.

Egremont attacked again and Matthew Henson ran blind from acting half-back to score in the corner.

With Thornhill attacking 10 metres out, a wayward pass went to ground and winger Fraser McNee picked up the ball and sped away for a long range try. Bewsher converted.

Egremont exposed Thornhill’s weakness out wide as Leon Crellin broke and scored at the corner.

Hanson then sold a dummy to score an individual try just before half-time.

Thornhill regrouped and started the second half with determination. Liam Morley combined well with Jake Wilson and created space for Declan Tomlinson to score.

Thornhill continued to claw their way back and good handling saw Thornhill attack the same corner for Casey Johnson to finish the move. George Woodcock converted.

Any hold Thornhill had quickly disappeared as they knocked on at the kick off and the ball was flung out wide with Matthew Hutchins speeding over for an unconverted try.

Tom Horner scored before Henson completed his hat-trick and Bewsher added both goals, with Jake Wilson sin-binned for disputing the latter score.

Thornhill were a well beaten side and Matthew Hutchins scored a long range try before, in the final moment of the game, Leon Crellin dummied over for an unconverted try to complete the Trojans misery.