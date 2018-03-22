Tomlinson stand is renamed after sponsorship deal with Driver Hire

BATLEY BULLDOGS have agreed a new sponsorship deal with local firm Driver Hire which will see the Glen Tomlinson stand at Fox’s Biscuits Stadium re-named.

Driver Hire are based in the Batley Business Park and is run by brothers Craig and Danny Shuttleworth.

The Shuttleworth family have a long history in rugby league in Batley and a main inspiration behind the sponsorship is the memory of the brothers’ grandfather, Malcolm Shuttleworth, who played 186 times for The Gallant Youths between 1955 and 1967, scoring 14 tries.

He then held a role as assistant coach at Batley before later becoming a key figure at local amateur club Batley Boys.

Craig Shuttleworth said: “We’re incredibly proud of our grandfather’s achievements in the sport, and this represents a fabulous opportunity to support the club in his honour.”

Alongside the Driver Hire branding the stand will also feature a tribute to Malcolm.

The initial deal is a two year agreement but both parties hope this will be the beginning of a longer venture which could also include another family business, a property investment company

Bulldogs chairman Kevin Nicholas added: “This is another example of a fantastic local business supporting the club. Ground development has always been high in our priorities and we’re thrilled to have Driver Hire on our side, especially considering the heritage of Malcolm’s time at Batley RLFC. It’s great news and we look forward to a long and successful partnership.”