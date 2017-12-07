Trout returns to boost Rams

PROP FORWARD Kyle Trout has returned to bolster the Dewsbury Rams squad following a season playing with Championship rivals Sheffield Eagles.

Former Wakefield Trinity academy player Trout started 22 games and made a further seven substitute appearances for the Rams in 2016 before moving to Sheffield.

He had a successful canpaign with the Eagles, helping them reach the Championship Shield final, where they suffered a 44-14 defeat away to Toulouse.

Trout revealed that coach Neil Kelly had tempted him to return to Tetley’s Stadium and admits he is relishing a fresh challenge having teamed up with the Rams squad for pre-season.

In addition, winger Tom Halliday is aiming to push to become a first team regular following his switch from rugby union to league.

Halliday joined the Rams late last season, after Kelly received a tip from one of the coaches at Goole Rugby Union Club, and the 21-year-old featured in Dewsbury’s 29-22 win over Oldham and the Championship Shield semi-final defeat in Toulouse.

Halliday admits he has been picking up tips from long serving Rams winger Dale Morton, while he will also receive stiff competition for a first team place from new recruit Rob Worrincy, who has joined from Halifax.