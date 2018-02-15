Venue switched as Batley tackle Lions

Batley Bulldogs will travel to Salford Red Devils’ AJ Bell Stadium on Sunday after their Betfred Championship clash against Swinton was switched from the Lions’ usual home ground of Sale Rugby Club.

Swinton’s home game against Rochdale Hornets was postponed last Sunday due to a waterlogged pitch and there were concerns whether the Heywood Road pitch would recover in time to stage the Batley game, so a decision was taken to move the game to Salford on Tuesday.

It is the second time in three weeks that Batley have faced disruption to their early fixture after their scheduled opening day clash away to Rochdale was postponed as the Crown Oil Arena pitch was unfit.

Batley got their season underway last week when they produced a brave display, despite slipping to a 34-6 defeat away to Leigh Centurions.

The Bulldogs will now look to bounce back against a Swinton side who suffered a 46-14 defeat away to Toulouse in their opening match of the season a fortnight ago.

n Two Bulldogs supporters buses will be running to the Salford fixture on Sunday.

The official Supporters Club coach leaves Mount Pleasant at noon, Branch Road, Batley at 12.10pm and Birstall Library at 12.20pm.

The fare is £12 adults, £8 juniors and seats can be booked via Station Coaches on 01924 477230.

The Batley Bulldogs Independent Away Travel coach leaves the Woodman pub in Batley Carr at 11.45am and will stop for refreshments at the Kings Ransom pub.

The fare is £12 and bookings can be made through Mick Binks on 07581 158177.

Those supporters making their own way to the game should note that the postcode of the AJ Bell Stadium is M30 7EY.

n The Bulldogs are running a week long series of activity days for youngsters during next week’s February half-term holiday.

The days are aimed at four to 11 year olds and there will be activities to suit all, starting at 8am with a breakfast club and running throughout the day until 3pm.

The cost £12.50 per day but the club is also offering a deal for young people who ‘bring a buddy’ to the camp and full details are available from community manager Jon Humpleby on 07808 055022.