Scholes are skittled by in-form Lilley as New Farnley inflict emphatic defeat

Scholes felt the impact of New Farnley’s in-form pace bowler Alex Lilley as they suffered a 10-wicket defeat in the Allrounder Bradford Premier League last Saturday.

Lilley followed up his seven-wicket haul away to Hanging Heaton on Bank Holiday Monday by ripping the heart out of the Scholes batting line-up as he claimed 8-36.

It was Lilley’s best Premier Division bowling figures and took his tally to 15 wickets in two matches as Scholes were skittled out for just 67 in just 20.3 overs.

Opener Martin Andersson was unbeaten on 34 as New Farnley reached their target without losing a wicket in 13.2 overs to complete a quickfire win.

Farnley were helped along the way by 32 extras, including 22 wides.

Farsley returned to winning ways after their two defeats over the Bank Holiday weekend defeats with a 64-run win at Methley.

Farsley earned maximum batting points as they recorded a first innings total of 235-7.

Opener James Wainman top scored with 86, including a six and 16 fours, while Mark Harrison made an unbeaten 60 as the pair shared a fourth-wicket stand of 101.

Overseas player Pat Kruger took 6-55 and was backed up by spinner James Logan (3-30) as a weakened Methley side were bowled out for 171 in reply.

Jordan Laban (54) was the only batsman to make an impression for the home side.

Townville’s Richie Bresnan produced a fine all-round performance as he helped his side secure a 56-run win over Bradford & Bingley.

Bresnan top scored with an unbeaten 58 in his side’s total of 204-6 and took 3-12 as Bradford & Bingley were bowled out for 148.

Harry Clewett (53) shared a sixth-wicket stand of 105 with Bresnan, while Zac Critchlow (3-16) was the best of the Bingley bowlers.

Bingley were soon in trouble at 34-4 when they replied. Ed Brown (50) and captain Matt Duce (41) fought hard to try and revive their side, but Townville were not going to be denied as Bresnan and Connor Harvey (3-52) wrapped up the victory.