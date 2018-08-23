Sensational Robertshaw hands Heaton’s title hopes major blow

Hanging HeATon’s hopes of retaining the Allrounder Bradford Premier League title were dealt a major blow last Saturday when they suffered defeat to rivals Pudsey St Lawrence.

The game will be remembered for a sensational innings by Lawrence opening batsman Mark Robertshaw, who made 162 not out to help his side chase down Heaton’s impressive total of 286-7.

Heaton’s prolific opening pair of Gary Fellows (98) and Nick Connolly (88) had shared a stand of 166 which set the platform for their decent total.

Fellows struck 15 fours and a six in a 101-ball innings before he fell agonisingly short of a century when he was caught behind by Charlie Best of the bowling of Charlie Parker.

Ben Kohler-Cadmore (33) also chipped in with valuable runs as the St Lawrence bowlers were put under pressure.

Left handed opener Robertshaw then went on to produce arguably the most important innings of his career.

Robertshaw hit two sixes and 15 fours as he powered his side to victory with 13 balls to spare.

Robertshaw was well supported by Best (40) and promising young batsman Harry Cullingford (33) as they secured a crucial win in the title race.

Fellow title contenders New Farnley showed no mercy for troubled Scholes as they romped to a nine-wicket win in a match that last just 19.1 overs and earned them a maximum 20 points.

Ten-man Scholes, who fielded a side bolstered by second teamers, were bowled out for just 42 as Alex Lilley (5-9) and Andrew Brewster (4-29) wreaked havoc before Farnley took just 6.3 overs to knock off the runs.

Woodlands secured an emphatic eight-wicket derby win over Cleckheaton.

Cleckheaton opener Nick Lindley hit a fine century and his innings of 104 included five sixes and 11 fours before Woodlands fought back.

Left-arm spinner Chris Brice took 5-60 and was supported by paceman Muhammad Bilal (4-47) as Cleckheaton lost their last eight wickets for 22 runs and were bowled out for 198.

Woodlands eased to victory with their captain Tim Jackson making an unbeaten 93 and sharing an unbeaten third-wicket stand of 168 with Cieran Garner, who finished 88 not out.

East Bierley were unable to build on the their win over Bradford & Bingley as they lost by 57 runs to Lightcliffe.

Openers Josh Wheatley (62) and Alex Stead (48) shared a stand of 105 in Lightcliffe’s total of 242-5, which saw support coming from Yassir Abbas (34no) and Suleman Khan (32).

Abbas (4-37) and spinner Wheatley (4-34) ensured that Lightcliffe secured victory as East Bierley were all out for 185. Rizwan Ali top scored with 53 while Awaise Hussain (44) and Shabbir Rashid (42) battled hard for Bierley.

Townville secured a narrow nine-run win over Bradford & Bingley.

Opener Jonathan Booth (61) top scored as Townville were bowled out for 180 with Ed Brown (3-29), Jack Hartley (3-40) and Kyme Tahirkeli (3-40) impressing.

Conor Harvey took 7-49 and Shahid Nawaz (3-36) as Bingley were all out for 171 in reply despite the efforts of Jack Edgar (60) and Matthew Duce (43).

Methley consolidated third spot after an excellent 92-run win over Farsley.

Yorkshire all-rounder Matthew Waite took 4-12 in an impressive 10 over spell which included seven maidens, while Adal Islam (4-20) supported as Farsley were bowled out for 79.

Adam Patel (63) had earlier top scored as Methley posted 171 after being put in to bat.