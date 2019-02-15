Spen runner Imogen seals cross country bronze medal

Young Spenborough AC runner Imogen Atkinson secured a bronze medal at the Peco League Cross Country Series.

ries.

The nine-year-old was competing in the school year five to six category over the five race series.

Imogen was the only female junior athlete that competed from Spen, with the series ending last Sunday.

Imogen raced hard throughout the competition, which attracted a large field of 73 junior female athletes, and over the series of races finished in the bronze medal position overall.

Imogen also competed in the Bradford and Craven Schools Cross Country final, held at Cliffe Castle in Keighley, where she earned victory to progress to the West Yorkshire schools final at Temple Newsam in March, where she will be aiming to reach the schools national final in Loughborough.