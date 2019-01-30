WATCH: Our preview of your team's chances in the 2019 Betfred Championship

The Betfred Championship season jumps back into action this weekend, with fans across the region readying themselves for another whirlwind campaign.

But how are you team likely to fare? JPI Media sportswriter Ben McKenna joins Alex Miller for a preview of what Halifax, Featherstone Rovers, Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs have to offer.

Ben McKenna discusses the upcoming Championship season with Alex Miller.

In the first episode of 'All League Aren't We', they discuss all the latest transfers, new coaches and offer predictions as to who might come out in that top five come season's end.

Have you got a suggestion or do you fancy picking up on something? Feel free to get in touch with the guys by tweeting @AlexMiller91 or @BenMcKennaJPI.