Woodlands move fourth after East Bierley win

Woodlands earned a comprehensive nine-wicket win over relegated East Bierley as they moved fourth in the Allrounder Bradford Premier League.

Victory saw Woodlands climb above Methley and still have hope of a top three finish.

Former Bierley captain Kez Ahmed (3-42) and paceman Elliot Richardson (3-12) helped bowl the home side out for 120 with Shabbir Rashid (36) proving to be their top scorer.

Sam Frankland maintained his excellent end-of-season form with an unbeaten 58 as Woodlands cruised to their target.

Cleckheaton suffered a five wicket defeat away to Townville as their indifferent form continued.

The Moorenders batting crumbled as they were dismissed for 103 with Harry Clewett (3-30) leading the way for Townville.

Clewett followed up with a top score of 30 in reply as Townville sealed victory despite the fine efforts of Josh Thurwell, who returned figures of 5-42.

Farsley bounced back from recent set backs to record a 105-run over Lightcliffe.

Mark Harrison gave the Farsley innings a good start with a knock of 71.

Further contributions from captain Ryan Cooper (45) and Dan Hodgson (32) enabled their side to post a total of 202-8. The most-successful Lightcliffe bowler was spinner Suleman Khan (4-36).

Farsley spinners James Logan (5-33) and Harrison (4-3) then helped dismissed Lightcliffe for 97.