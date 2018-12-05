Woodlands start Priestley Cup defence with Cleckheaton derby

Woodlands will start their defence of the Bradford Premier League’s Priestley Cup with a first round tie away to near neighbours Cleckheaton.

Woodlands were awarded the trophy when Farsley forfeited last season’s final in controversial circumstances and as a result the Leeds side have been expelled from the competition.

The Cleckheaton v Woodlands derby is one of four all-Premier Division clashes in the first round, which will be played on Sunday, May 5.

The other all top flight encounters see New Farnley travelling to Townville, Methley host Lightcliffe, while Bradford & Bingley host newly-promoted Undercliffe.

Hanging Heaton have been paired away to Championship One side Bankfoot, while Hartshead Moor entertain Batley.

Priestley Cup First Round (Sunday May 5): Bankfoot v Hanging Heaton, Cleckheaton v Woodlands, Bradford & Bingley v Undercliffe, Townville v New Farnley, Methley v Lightcliffe, Morley v Wakefield St Michael’s, Hartshead Moor v Batley. Byes: Pudsey Congs, Pudsey St Lawrence, Wrenthorpe, East Bierley, Gomersal, Keighley, Scholes, Baildon, Ossett.

Birstall will entertain Northowram Fields in the Jack Hampshire Cup first round, with Crossbank Methodists at home to Great Preston, while Liversedge and Heckmondwike face away ties at Jer Lane and Rodley respectively.

Jack Hampshire Cup first round (Sunday May 5): East Leeds v Bowling Old Lane, Jer Lane v Liversedge, Azaad v Brighouse, Rodley v Heckmondwike, Birstall v Northowram Fields, Crossbank v Great Preston, Windhill & Daisy Hill v Altofts, Gildersome v Oulton. Byes: Hunslet Nelson, Yeadon, Buttershaw SP, Carlton, Hopton Mills, Spen Victoria, Adwalton, Sandal.

There are three Priestley Shield first round ties which sees Gomersal entertaining Keighley, Scholes at home to Ossett and Yeadon facing holders Bowling Old Lane on Sunday May 5, with the remaining clubs who have entered receiving byes to the second round, which is scheduled to be played on Sunday June 2.

The full Bradford League fixtures have also been released for the 2019 campaign.

The start of the season has been put back to Saturday April 27 and in order to complete all fixtures by Saturday September 14, there will be one round of Sunday fixtures for each division spread across three dates.

The Premier Division’s Sunday programme will be on September 8, meaning the season will conclude with a double weekend to enable the champions to compete in the Yorkshire Premier Leagues Play-Off semi-finals on September 14.

Championship One and the Conference teams will start with a double weekend with a programme on April 27 and 28, while Championship Two’s Sunday matches will be played on May 19.

The season will finish on Saturday September 14 for Championship One, Championship Two and Conference clubs.

Opening matches Saturday April 27

Premier Division: Pudsey St Lawrence v Methley, Bradford & Bingley v Lightcliffe, Undercliffe v Wrenthorpe, Cleckheaton v Townville, Farsley v Hanging Heaton, New Farnley v Woodlands,

Championship One: Scholes v Wakefield SM, Pudsey Congs v Hartshead Moor, Baildon v Ossett, Batley v Morley, East Bierley v Gomersal, Bankfoot v Keighley.

Championship Two: Hunslet Nelson v Altofts, Birstall v Bowling OL, Carlton v Yeadon, Hopton Mills v East Ardsley, Jer Lane v Northowram Fields, Liversedge v Spen Victoria, Buttershaw St Paul’s v Adwalton.

Conference: Brighouse v Azaad, East Leeds v Windhill, Gildersome v Rodley, Great Preston v Oulton, Sandal v Heckmondwike . Free: Crossbank.

Second Teams

Premier Division: Yeadon v Pudsey SL, Lightcliffe v Pudsey Congs, Bowling OL v Baildon, Morley v Batley, Hanging Heaton v East Bierley, Woodlands v New Farnley.

Championship One: Methley v Carlton, East Ardsley v Bradford & Bingley, Ossett v Undercliffe, Northowram v Cleckheaton, Gomersal v Farsley, Keighley v Bankfoot.

Championship Two: Altofts v Brighouse, Altofts v Brighouse, Wrenthorpe v Birstall, Wakefield SM v Scholes, Hartshead Moor v Hopton Mills, Townville v Jer Lane, Spen Victoria v Liversedge, Oulton v Great Preston.

Conference: Azaad v Hunslet Nelson, Windhill v East Leeds, Rodley v Gildersome, Adwalton v Buttershaw, Heckmondwike v Sandal.