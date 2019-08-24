Dave Grohl on stage with headliners Foo Fighters who played a storming headline set on the first night of the Leeds Festival.

12 great pictures from day one of the Leeds Festival

The Leeds Festival swung into action once again at a sun drenched Bramham Park and here's a selection of Ian Harber's pictures that highlight an exciting first day.

Revellers enjoyed the glorious weather in up to 25 degree temperatures and lapped up a varied line-up of big names and rising stars, headed up by rock gods Foo Fighters. Day two begins today around noon with The 1975, Dave and Bowling For Soup headlining this evening.

Dave Grohl on stage with Foo Fighters, whose epic show included him singing a duet with his daughter Violet and inviting a member of the audience dressed as Freddie Mercury on stage to perform a cover of Queen's 'Under Pressure'.

1. Foo Fighters rock the Leeds Festival

A mysterious paraglider appeared over Bramham Park while the Foo Fighters took the main stage, amazingly while the band were playing their Learn To Fly song.

2. Sky diver takes to the air

Fans at the front eagerly await the appearance of the Foo Fighters.

3. Leeds festival crowd anticipation

Fans enjoy the sunshine as they enjoy a band at the Leeds Festival.

4. Sunny day at the Leeds Festival

