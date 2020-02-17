All Time Low announce intimate gig at Leeds Brudenell - here's how to get tickets

Leeds Festival has announced an exclusive headline show from Baltimore pop punk legends All Time Low, pre-empting their performance on the main stage at this summer's big event at Bramham Park.

The gig takes place at Leeds’ Brudenell Social Club next Monday (February 24) with tickets going on general sale at 9am on Friday.

All Time Low

The Dear Maria, Count Me In hit-makers will perform one of their most intimate shows in recent years to just 400 people, with support from Leeds five-piece Venus, who will be bringing their hard-hitting alternative rock and punk to a home crowd.

Since their inception in 2003, All Time Low have exploded and gained notoriety as an influential voice in modern pop punk. With a colossal seven studio albums to their name, they’ve sold out countless venues and headlined festivals all over the world.

Kick starting this year with new single 'Some Kind Of Disaster', which has already collected 2.6 million streams, 2020 is set to see the band take their success to new heights.

Their likely euphoric performance on the main stage at this summer’s Leeds Festival will be testament to their brilliance.

Vocalist Alex Gaskarth explained: "Reading & Leeds has become a staple in our touring schedule after years of climbing the ranks on various stages.

"It feels like whenever we have new music, that’s the place we want to go and play it first. Coming back to the main stage will be equal parts nostalgic and something entirely brand new, and we can’t wait to share that with everyone.”

Reading & Leeds Festivals recently announced Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and Rage Against The Machine as its 2020 headliners plus more than 90 names set to play at Reading’s famous Richfield Avenue and Leeds’ legendary Bramham Park this August bank holiday weekend (28-30th).

To buy tickets online, visit See tickets: www.seetickets.com

O2 customers can get priority tickets with these going on sale from 9am on Wednesday from https://priority.o2.co.uk/tickets/5e46d9aacff47e0030bfd67f/all-time-low?topCategory=OFFERS&subCategory=TICKETS