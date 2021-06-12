Christmas lights spectacular coming to Temple Newsam

It will transform the famed Capability’ Brown landscaped grounds and gardens of Temple Newsam

Visitors will be transported into a winter wonderland to discover sparkling tunnels of light as they walk under giant baubles, beneath trees illuminated in seasonal colours.

BOOK TICKETS: Christmas at Temple Newsam will run on selected dates from November 26 to January 2 - open 4.30pm to 10pm, with last entry at 8pm - and tickets now on sale, visit museumsandgalleries.leeds.gov.uk and www.christmasattemplenewsam.co.uk

Weekend and early evening time slots are expected to sell fast so families are being encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.

The after-dark illuminated trail is to bring family and friends together safely to create everlasting memories as visitors wander between the illuminations, which will also feature real flickering flames in a fire garden and Father Christmas will also make an appearance along the way!

Independent street food vendors will offer a delicious twist to tasty treats, with the opportunity for a 'spiced winter warmer' or hot chocolate to be shared with someone special as you walk under the stars

Christmas at Temple Newsam is billed as an unmissable outdoor experience, designed for visitors of all ages.

It is brought by leading events promoter Raymond Gubbay Limited (RGL), a division of Sony Music.

RGL has been delivering illuminated Christmas trails for over eight years, each designed to showcase the natural and unique environment of its location including Blenheim Palace; The National Trust; Forestry England; The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew; Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh; Botanic Gardens, Chicago, USA and Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, Melbourne, Australia.

* Christmas at Temple Newsam advanced tickets are adult £16; child £12; family (two adults and two children), £50. Free entry for carers and children aged two and under. Parking £6 per car.

For full details and bookings visit www.christmasattemplenewsam.co.uk

Neon Tree. Photo by Richard Haughton

Tree Stars by Culture Creative. Photo by Richard Haughton

Visitors will be transported into a winter wonderland beneath trees illuminated in seasonal colours