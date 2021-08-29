Stormzy storms main stage on second day of Leeds Festival

Headline act: Stormzy.

The celebrated grime artist is one of the biggest names in UK music right now and he made sure the first act of his kind to be given a main stage headline slot would not be easily forgotten.

Right from his big entrance and the fireworks that greeted his appearance on the main stage east Stormzy demanded attention and delivered a set that included all his big songs.

He was not scared to include one or two tender moments among the big rap numbers and his show was never predictable, apart from maybe the ending with Vossi Bop and a bit of Boris Johnson baiting.

AJ Tracey on the Main Stage East.

It was a family affair with his sister one of a large contingent on stage with the main man while he introduced a surprise guest on stage at one point with Manchester City's recent £100 million pound signing Jack Grealish brought out from the wings.

At not much more than an hour it was a bit on the short side for a main headliner, but fans will not have been disappointed at the show.

Earlier the main stage east rap takeover saw AJ Tracey and MoStack entertain big crowds, but there was more varied fare with rising rock stars Inhaler impressing and dance pop star Mabel bringing a lighter touch.

Declan McKenna finished a set that suited the sunny weather well with a guest guitarist in Sam Fender before the latter then went off to play his own gig on the main stage west.

Sam Fender in front of a big crowd on the main stage west.

The immensely likeable Geordie boy led some huge singalongs and seemed genuine when he described it as the best gig he had ever played.

There was certainly an enormous crowd to see Sam and an even bigger one for the main stage west headliners Catfish and the Bottlemen.

In what was rumoured to be one of their last gigs before they split up they showcased the soaring choruses that have become their trademark and although not everything hit the spot there was plenty of audience participation to indicate how well they went down. They will be missed if they are to go their separate ways.

Other acts to go down well on the main stage west included the energetic Sports Team, indie stars in the making The Snuts and openers Nothing But Thieves.

A fan has a message for Sam Fender.

The Lock-Up Stage saw a "secret" set by Don Broco and was headlined by Leeds' own Dinosaur Pile-Up.

Over at the Alternative Stage there were plenty of laughs to be found with Reginald D Hunter the highlight, in relaxed mood to deliver some wonderfully sharp jokes and hilarious tales.

The final day of the festival now sees Post Malone, Two Door Cinema Club, Sigrid, Slowthai, The Wombats and Disclosure among those aiming to shine while Katherine Ryan, Milton Jones and Dane Baptiste will provide the comedy and Waterparks are a late addition to headline The Pit stage.

Excited fans enjoy Sam Fender's performance.

Declan McKenna on stage at the Leeds Festival.

Fans enjoy the music at the 2021 Leeds Festival.

Reginald D Hunter on The Alternative Stage.

Sports Team's Alex Rice.