10 of the best art galleries in Yorkshire according to TripAdvisor

Art galleries are frequented by people of all ages, allowing visitors to soak up something new, learn about a new or different type of art and embrace art dating back hundreds of years ago, or even just a couple of months ago.

From old to new, to renaissance to contemporary, art comes in all shapes and forms and can be enjoyed by all.

Yorkshire has a wide array of different art galleries which boast different styles of art, but which of these are some of the best in the region?

The Robert Fuller Gallery, Malton, North Yorkshire

Nestled in the Yorkshire Wolds, this gallery embraces the nature which surrounds it. Robert Fuller is a talented wildlife artist and conservationist who shares both of these passions with visitors to the museum through his splendid array of art.

For more information click here.



Ferens Art Gallery Kingston-upon-Hull, East Yorkshire

Ferens Art Gallery reopened to the public on Friday 13 January 2017 after its £5.1m refurbishment, coinciding with and celebrating the start of Hull's year as UK City of Culture.

This award-winning gallery, which opened in 1927, features internationally renowned permanent collections, alongside popular temporary exhibitions.

For more information click here.



Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Wakefield, West Yorkshire

The Yorkshire Sculpture Park is one of the world’s leading open air galleries, alongside being an international centre for modern and contemporary art, which is inspired by the natural beauty of the historic 18th Century Bretton Estate.

Throughout the year they have a changing programme of exhibitions and a wide line up of events and activities throughout the year, with something new and exciting to discover each year.

For more information click here.



Bridlington Spa, East Yorkshire

Bridlington Spa is a theatre, ballroom, art gallery and conference centre all in one, located on the south bay of Bridlington. Originally built in 1896, the venue features a huge Art Deco Ballroom, Edwardian proscenium-arched theatre with flytower and an art gallery which displays local artists' work. Bridlington Spa is open every day of the year with the exception of Christmas Day.

For more information click here.



Cartwright Hall Art Gallery, Bradford, West Yorkshire

Set in the beautiful Lister park, Cartwright Hall features a gallery, the collections of which are in a magnificent building that is easy to navigate.

A new addition to this gallery is the popular David Hockney Gallery, which spans the whole career of the Bradford artist, from his earlier work right through to his later pieces, showing his varying artistic style.

For more information click here.



Millennium Gallery, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Located in the heart of Sheffield, the Millennium Gallery is one of Sheffield's premier destinations for art, craft and design.

At this gallery you can see some of Sheffield's unique heritage, including the metalwork which made the city famous around the globe, alongside both contemporary art and design exhibitions.

For more information click here.



Mercer Gallery, Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Mercer Gallery, located in Harrogate, is a large collection of 19th and 20th-century fine art, alongside temporary exhibitions.

This year, the gallery will feature a celebration of women's art, a splendid show of Great Yorkshire Art, Posy Simmonds' witty cartoons, and the fascinating lives led by British-Hungarian artists during the mid-twentieth century in the North of England.

For more information click here.



The Hepworth Wakefield, West Yorkshire

The Hepworth Wakefield is an award-winning gallery designed by David Chipperfield Architects, first opened to the public in May 2011.

This gallery was the UK's largest purpose-built gallery in over 50 years and celebrates the achievements of Barbara Hepworth, one of Britain's most significant sculptors, in the city in which she was born and raised.

For more information click here.



The Station, Richmond, North Yorkshire

The Station is a splendid riverside Victorian railway building, which was revived as an art gallery and exhibition space, alongside being a community venue for groups, meetings and classes, and home to a variety of independent businesses.

For more information click here.



Joe Cornish Gallery, Northallerton, North Yorkshire

This is the gallery of world-renowned fine art landscape photographer Joe Cornish and is located in the North Yorkshire county town of Northallerton, on the edge of both the North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales National Parks.

Housed in a grade II listed building named Register House, this art gallery has plenty to see, hosts a variety of workshops and is well worth a visit.

For more information click here.

