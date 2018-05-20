Crime writers under the microscope

Big Read

Batley Library June 7 at 11am Wakefield Library, June 7, 3pm

The biggest celebration of crime writing in the world, The Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, is coming to Wakefield with its annual Big Read. Acclaimed author and Festival Reader in Residence, Mari Hannah, will be discussing one of the genre’s most prolific writers, James Patterson, and his most successful book, Along Came a Spider. Mari is author of the Kate Daniels series, the Ryan & O’Neil thrillers, and the Stone & Oliver series.