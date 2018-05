Huddersfield Photo-Imaging Club Annual Exhibition 2018

Huddersfield Art Gallery, from June 15 to September1.

Imageslike this splendid photograph titled “Oiling Up” and taken by Alan Stopher abound at this years annual Huddersfield Photoimaging Clubannual exhibition. It runs from June to September and boasts no fewer than 140 framed mounted prints and around 80 digital images by local amateur photographers. The exhibition is free to enter.

www.huddersfieldpic.org.uk