Queen Victoria’s life told in dance

Victoria

World Premiere Leeds Grand Theatre March 9-16.

West Yorkshire is receiving a royal visit like no other as Northern Ballet brings the sensational story of Queen Victoria to life in dance with the world première of Victoria, a ballet by Cathy Marston. Coinciding with the 200th anniversary year of the birth of one of Britain’s most iconic monarchs. Victoria tells the astounding life story of Queen Victoria through the eyes of her youngest child and lifelong companion Beatrice. It is co-produced by Northern Ballet and The National Ballet of Canada. Tickets - 0844 8482700