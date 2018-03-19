The heights of fashion: New Himalayan exhibition comes to Lotherton Hall

A brand new exhibition portraying the flamboyant fashions worn in the Himalayas is soon to open in Lotherton Hall.

Lotherton’s Himalayan Fashions exhibition, which opens March 23, will see a spectacular array of clothes and outfits which have been collected from Tibet, Bhutan and Nepal. These will go on display in the house’s fashion galleries and will feature a rare, yet beautiful, Tibetan headdress from the 1920s. This has been specially conserved for this exhibition, alongside traditional clothes worn by Buddhist monks and nuns, and a Gurkha uniform.

Extreme clothing and equipment, on loan from high altitude mountaineer Alan Hinkes OBE, the first and only Briton to climb all the world's highest mountains, including Everest and K2, will also be on display.

This kit includes a one-piece ‘Hinkes’ suit which is filled with down and double insulated boots, which help protect toes at temperatures of over 40 degrees below freezing point, and helped keep Hinkes alive and prevent frostbite whilst he ascended the Himalayan mountains.

Yorkshireman Alan, who began his climbing career in the North York Moors and Dales states that “All the kit I've loaned has been used in the Himalayas and is designed to help keep you alive in the Death Zone”, this being “the altitude above 8000m on peaks such as Everest and K2”

The exhibition has seen Leeds Museums and Galleries team up with National Museums Liverpool, Leeds Nepalese Community Association and Harewood House and will be available to see at Lotherton Hall from March 23 until October 26.

This exhibition is free with usual estate admission.

