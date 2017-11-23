TV Choice: Three of the best shows on the small screen this week

Check out our Weekend Magazine TV editor Stuart Chandler's top three picks.

Witness: A Frozen Death, Saturday, BBC 4, 9pm

Marie Dompnier stars in this new French mystery drama as police lieutenant Sandra Winckler, who is assigned to investigate the grim discovery of 15 frozen bodies, sitting on board an abandoned bus on the first day of spring.

After initial enquiries, it appears all 15 men were at one time or another involved with a woman named Catherine Keemer, but she disappeared three years earlier. Then, in the second part of the opening double-bill, the police begin to understand the murderer’s modus operandi...

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, Saturday, BBC One, 8.10pm

Bafta award-winner Michael McIntyre has returned with the third series of his BBC One family entertainment show.

Featuring great music, unmissable new comedy and the brilliant Celebrity Send To All, the show brings a great big cheeky grin to Saturday nights.

Plus Michael could be sneaking into your bedroom in the dead of night to play the jaw-dropping Midnight Gameshow.

And one unsuspecting member of the public will get the surprise of their life when they become the Unexpected Star Of The Show.

In Saturday’s show (the second of the series, Albert Square favourite Danny Dyer hands over his phone in celebrity Send To All, and there’s a very special appearance from Gary Barlow.

Plus there’s music from Grammy Award winners Clean Bandit and stand-up comedy from Russell Kane.

How to Spend It Well at Christmas with Phillip Schofield, Tuesday, ITV, 8pm

This new three-part factual consumer series features Phillip Schofield inviting celebrity guests, experts and members of the public to help him test the latest must-have festive buys.

Each programme aims to give an insider’s guide to what to buy for Christmas by testing, rating and reviewing the very latest products jostling for a place under the tree.

Guest testers include Jonathan Ross, Rosemary Schrager and Stacey Solomon, along with Love Island’s Chris and Kem.

Over the course of the series, they will aim to help viewers decide how to spend their Christmas cash on items from toys and gifts, to gadgets and food, to drink and decorations.

This week, Phillip reveals the must-have toys for Christmas 2017, starting by tasking Jonathan Ross with investigating this year’s festive craze – the unicorn – as well as examining the revival of nostalgic toys from Christmas’ past, and Stacey Solomon and her sons join other families to test the latest physical board games for Christmas day.