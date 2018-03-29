TV choice: What to Download or Stream this week

Bored with normal telly? Go surfing... From Saturday March 31

BBC iPlayer: Salamander

A professional gang break into the vaults of Jonkhere Private Bank in Brussels and target 66 safety deposit boxes, stealing only certain valuables and documents. The owners of the targeted boxes are all prominent figures from the top layer of Belgian society. In Flemish and French with English subtitles.

BBC Three: Valley Cops

Drugs cop Rhino, who knows everyone on his patch is dealing with a big case. When three lads rob a post office in a quiet village it is down to him to identify the culprits using his local knowledge. Response officer Louise is given the run-around by a 24-year-old who has been arrested almost 50 times.

Sky Box Sets: SMilf

Frankie Shaw’s dark-humoured comedy chronicles the life of a smart, scrappy, young single mother trying to navigate life in South Boston with an extremely unconventional family. Rosie O’Donnell co-stars as Tutu, the mother of Shaw’s character Bridgette.

Prime Video: Sneaky Pete

On the verge of starting fresh, Marius (Giovanni Ribisi) is dragged back into the role of Pete Murphy when two thugs believing he’s Pete, threaten to kill the Bernhardts if he doesn’t take them to Pete’s estranged mother and the millions she stole from their employer.

Netflix: A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Based on the internationally best selling series of books by Lemony Snicket (aka Daniel Handler), season two of the Netflix original series plunges further into the epic world of this darkly comedic mystery. The new season of A Series of Unfortunate Events consists of ten cinematic one-hour episodes, starring Neil Patrick Harris as the dastardly Count Olaf.

Sky Cinema: The Hurricane Heist (2018, Sky 12A)

A gang of opportunist thieves pull the ultimate job while a lethal storm brews in this thrilling action adventure. From director Rob Cohen (The Fast and the Furious, XXX) comes the latest Sky Cinema Original Film, a full-throttle disaster/heist thriller.

Will (Toby Kebbel) is a crack meteorologist tracking a devastating hurricane as it bears down on the Gulf Coast of the US. At the same time a team of hackers are plotting to steal millions from a Treasury facility, with the storm providing the perfect cover.

Soon Will, ex-Marine brother Breeze (Ryan Kwanten) and Treasury agent Casey ( Maggie Grace) are the only people standing in their way. In cinemas and on Sky Cinema from Friday 6 April.

