Award-winning Alison Rayner Quintet guests at Wakefield Jazz

The Alison Rayner Quintet fill the guest spot at Wakefield Jazz, Wakefield Sports Club, Eastmoor Road, next month.

The Alison Rayner Quintet were winners of the Best Jazz Ensemble of the year in the 2018 Parliamentary Jazz Awards.

It is a group of fine musicians who support bassist Alison’s music: Steve Lodder on piano, Deirdre Cartwright on guitar, Diane McLoughlin on saxophones and Buster Birch on drums.

The group’s imaginative and assured playing are superbly suited to Rayner’s compositions and reflect a confidence inspired by working intensively together.

Of their recently released album Rayner said: ‘My music is allegorical and I write songs without words about experiences, places and feelings. Short Stories was inspired by the sudden losses of three young people within close family and friends.

"Their stories were too short but through my music I want to celebrate the joy they brought to our lives.’

Join the audience at Wakefield Jazz on Friday November 8 for a memorable evening of engaging and uplifting live music.

Doors open at 7pm. Food available from 7.15pm. First Set 8.30pm prompt, second set 10pm.

Tickets £15. Full details and to buy tickets online go to www.wakefieldjazz.org or you can join the Wakefield Jazz group on Facebook and Twitter.