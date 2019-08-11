Beans On Toast prepares to cook up another entertaining show in Leeds

Beans is back on the music menu.

Cult songwriter Beans on Toast, real name Jay McAllister, has announced the title of his next studio album plus an extensive run of UK dates, which will include a show in Leeds.

For now he’s holding his cards quite close to his chest, but he’s promised “a rock’n’roll album about our dying planet” and it will go under the title of ‘The Inevitable Train Wreck’.

The new release from the Essex folk hero will find him searching for hope and change in what may be earth’s darkest hour.

Meanwhile, entertainment is always guaranteed when this man takes to any stage and Beans is heading out on a 25-date tour across the nation this winter, when fans can catch him playing songs from ‘The Inevitable Train Wreck’ and his huge back catalogue at Leeds’ Brudenell Social Club on February 7, 2020.

Tickets are now on sale from: https://beansontoastmusic.com

‘The Inevitable Train Wreck’ will be released on December 1, via BOTMusic.