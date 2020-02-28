Brit Award winner Lewis Capaldi added to Leeds Festival line-up

Leeds Festivals has today revealed 11 more acts for this summer's big event at Bramham Park, including fast rising star Lewis Capaldi.

The Scottish superstar and big winner at the recent Brit Awards is a huge addition the line-up, along with The Subways, Ms Banks, MoStack, L Devine and more.

Lewis Capaldi.

These acts will play alongside headliners Liam Gallagher, Stormzy and Rage Against The Machine over the August bank holiday weekend (August 28-30).

Double Brit Award winner Lewis Capaldi returns to the festival as one of UK music’s biggest success stories of recent years. With his hilarious personality and dry wit, he has amassed unprecedented success over the last year and his second appearance at the Leeds event is set to go down in history.

His debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ instantly became the fastest selling debut in six years, spending eight weeks so far at number one.

His hits include ‘Grace’ and the number one singles ‘Someone You Loved’, which also hit the top spot in the U.S, and ‘Before You Go’. With a stunningly identifiable voice and an iconic social media presence to boot, Lewis is set to bring a unique performance to the stage.

Leeds Festival has also announced South East London rapper Ms Banks, one of the brightest names in contemporary British hip hop, and a hotly anticipated addition to this year’s line-up.

Last year’s acclaimed record ‘The Coldest Winter Ever Part 2’ captures her astonishing penchant for wordplay and infectious melodies that are sure to get the crowd moving.

She will be joined by North London singer-songwriter and rapper MoStack, who first appeared on the scene in 2014 with the release of single ‘No Buddy’ through Link Up TV. Since then, he’s been taking the British hip hop scene by storm, honing his craft to create music that focuses on self-reflection and broader social themes.

Indie rock titans The Subways will be making their grand return to Reading & Leeds for the seventh time. With a discography packed full of timeless anthems such as ‘Rock & Roll Queen’, ‘Oh Yeah’ and ‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang’, their performance will be packed full of singalong moments. Rising Canadian alt rock act Cleopatrick are also confirmed, having toured globally throughout last year the duo have grown to become a formidable live force.

They will be joined by Spanish indie quartet Belako, who have garnered a fierce reputation for their 80s inspired new wave and post-punk inspired performances, alongside English singer songwriter L Devine who will take to the Reading & Leeds stage for the first time.

Electronic music fans will be treated to a host of performers, including bass and EDM heavyweight JAUZ, with his hybrid of trap, house and dubstep, alongside Avant-garde electronic duo 100 Gecs. Drum and Bass Duo, Koven will present their brand new show ‘Butterfly Effect’ and twice-Grammy nominated duo Sofi Tukker will bring their 90s house inspired jungle pop to the festivals.

With hundreds of acts set to play, Reading & Leeds will again be the ultimate festival weekend of the summer - defining and celebrating the sounds of modern ground-breaking music, as well as a world-class comedy line up.

Tickets for the Leeds Festival are on sale from www.readingandleedsfestival.com