Britain's Got Talent's Dan Chettoe and the Shades brings sounds of the Sixties to the Phoenix - how to get tickets

TV's Britain's Got Talent star Dan Chettoe plays Tom Jones in a show that celebrates the sounds of the Sixties.

The Shades of the 60s also features vocal group the Shades and brings back hits by that decade's chart-toppers including Tom Jones, the Beatles, Shirley Bassey, Cilla Black and Dusty Springfield.

In a two-hour pop song extravaganza Dan and The Shades, this show will take audiences on a trip down musical memory lane.

Dan and the Shades will perform a catalogue of hit songs that started the pop music explosion in the 1960s and made stars out of thousands of names from the Beatles to the Supremes, from Tom Jones to Lulu and from Gerry and the Pacemakers to Chubby Checker.

Here’s a snapshot of some of the songs the cast will be performing to get the party started:

It’s Not Unusual/Tom Jones;

I Only Wanna Be With You/Dusty Springfield

Twist and Shout/The Beatles

Thunderball/Tom Jones

Da Do Ron Ron/The Crystals

What’s New Pussycat/Tom Jones

You Can’t Hurry Love/The Supremes

Respect/Aretha Franklin

Do You Love Me/The Contours

You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me/Dusty Springfield

Green Green Grass of Home/Tom Jones

A Shot of Rhythm and Blues/Gerry and the Pacemakers

Let’s Twist Again/Chubby Checker

Delilah/Tom Jones

And Shout which became Lulu’s first smash hit when she performed it on TV’s Ready Steady Go in 1965 … aged 15.

The Shades of 60s can be seen at Castleford Phoenix Theatre, Crewe Road, on Monday May 6.

Tickets: 01977 664566 or www.castlefordphoenixtheatre.co.uk