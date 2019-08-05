Casting announced for John Godber's Gym and Tonic - coming Theatre Royal, Wakefield, and Scarborough's Stephen Joseph

The John Godber Company and Theatre Royal Wakefield join forces once again with a new production of Godber’s comedy Gym and Tonic.

Opening at Theatre Royal, Wakefield, on Thursday September 12 and running in Wakefield until Saturday September 12, Gym and Tonic will then venture on a major UK tour.

It stops at the Stephen Joseph Theatre from Monday October 14 to Saturday October 19

The cast of four consist of Robert Angell, Stephanie Hackett, Peter McMillan and Jacqueline Naylor.

John Godber said: “I can’t wait to start working with this brilliant cast on Gym and Tonic. I’m excited to be bringing this play back at a time where wellness and mental health, particularly men’s, are of such societal importance. It will be a true hilarious comedy, but also an honest commentary on the state of our times.”

Tickets for Gym and Tonic at Theatre Royal Wakefield are on sale now on 01924 211 311 or theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

For Scarborough tickets: 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com