Celebrate National Tequila Day at these cocktail haunts in Leeds

Raise a toast to the famous Mexican spirit and indulge in a tipple or two in celebration of National Tequila Day.

The popular national drink of Mexico is made from the blue agave plant and is produced in the area around the town of Tequila, but there are plenty of places around Leeds where you can get your fix.

Neon Cactus has plenty of flavoursome tequila concoctions to try

Here are six must-visit bars and restaurants to ring in the occasion.

Cielo Blanco

Born out of a tequila obsession and a love of Mexican food, this popular dining haunt is the perfect spot to indulge in Mexico's national drink.

Comprising Herradura Blanco Tequila, horchata concentrate, coconut cream, manzanilla sherry and fresh pineapple juice, the Tequila Colada is a must-try drink to quench your thirst on a hot summer's day, and comes served frozen in a fresh coconut.

Enjoy a slice of Latin America at the vibrant Las Iguanas

Visit: 415 Trinity Leeds, Albion Street, LS1 5AY - cieloblanco.co.uk

Turtle Bay

Soak up some beach vibes at this colourful Caribbean restaurant, where you'll find a host of tasty jerk BBQ dishes to tuck into, paired with a side of thirst-quenching cocktails.

Try the fruity Tobago Tea, made with rum, tequila, vodka, gin, triple sec, fresh lemon, mango and lemonade, or opt for the classic Margarita, comprising tequila, triple sec and fresh lime, served with a salted rim.

Visit: 14 The Light, The Headrow, LS1 8TL - turtlebay.co.uk

Las Iguanas

Enjoy a slice of Latin America at this vibrant eatery, where there's a delicious selection of brunch, lunch and tapas dishes on offer, as well as two for one on Happy Hour cocktails every day.

For your tequila fix try the Spiced Honey Sour, made with Jack Daniels, Cazcabel honey tequila, vanilla, pineapple, lemon and cardamom, or for something more unusual, sample the Smoky Mexican Negroni, comprising Olmeca Blanco tequila, Campari, smokey mezcal and sweet vermouth.

Visit: 3 Cloth Hall Street, LS1 2HD - iguanas.co.uk

Browns

Taking its own twist on the cocktail staple with its range of tequilas, Browns has plenty of exciting concoctions on offer to try, including its summer special Brighton Rocks 9.

Made with a blend of Tanqueray gin, Chapel Down vodka, Barcardi Carta Blanca rum and Olmeca Altos tequila, mixed with strawberry, lemon, vanilla and topped with soda, it's the perfect summery treat.

Visit: Unit H28 The Light, 70-72 The Headrow, LS1 8EQ - browns-restaurants.co.uk

Neon Cactus

It may boast and exciting food menu which is inspired by the traditional cantinas and old town street vendors of Mexico, but Neon Cactus is also home to an impressive drinks menu, with plenty of tequila concoctions to try.

From the El Saltamontes (The Grasshopper), complete with tomato juice and cactus spices, to the Blue Senorita, featuring blue curacao, lemon and egg white, there's a flavour to suit every taste bud.

Visit: 35 Call Lane, LS1 7BT - neoncactus.co.uk

CHIDA Cantina

Offering an array of flavoursome, tequila-fuelled cocktails to enjoy, drinkers will find plenty of choice at this cosy hideaway on the outskirts of the city centre.

The Tequila Sunrise is a cocktail classic, featuring fruity blends of freshly squeezed orange, pomegranate and lime, while Tommy Margarita, made with Ocho blanco tequila, lime juice and Agave syrup is ideal if you want a sharper, citrus flavour.

Visit: 5 Cross Belgrave Street, LS2 8JP - sandinistagroup.co.uk