Disney on Ice set to skate into Yorkshire with new Toy Story 4 characters

Disney of Ice will feature more than 50 family favourites, alongside new characters from Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4, when it skates into Yorkshire in November.

The 'Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic' show, led by Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse, includes the spirited Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and many of the Disney Princesses. Fans will relive the magic of Disney’s Frozen with Anna, Elsa and Olaf while singing along to more than 30 songs during moments from Disney’s The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4, Finding Dory and more.

Feld Entertainment, producers of Disney On Ice, has released a first look at Forky from the Toy Story 4 segment of the show. Forky, a delightful yet reluctant spork that has come to life and insists that he does not belong because he is not like the other toys, is imagined for the live ice show in an ingenious way.

Costume designer Ken Mooney said, “Bringing Forky to the live ice show has been one of the most complicated, challenging and rewarding experiences I have faced. Who knew such a beloved character made from the simplest of materials ‒ pipe cleaners, googly eyes, popsicle sticks and clay ‒ would be so hard to craft at first and yet turn out so cool in the end. And just like Bonnie, I can’t wait to share him with the world.”

Disney On Ice creative director Patty Vincent said: “We challenged our costume designer to create a look where a physical performer could embody a plastic spork, keeping true to the shuffling movement and scale of the character. Our interpretation of Forky needs to be believable, so families feel like they’re at the Carnival with these beloved characters, helping, Woody, Buzz, Jessie and Bo Peep prevent Forky from throwing himself into a trash can.”

Audiences can grab their Mickey ears to get ready for the ultimate Disney experience at Fly DSA Arena in Sheffield from November 6-10.

Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic will also be skating into Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham, Exeter, Aberdeen, Sheffield, Nottingham, and London until January 5, 2020. For the complete list of tour dates, visit www.disneyonice.co.uk

