The woman who created the Cavendish dynasty

Bess: The Commoner Queen

From the pen of award-winning writer Ken Fegan come this female story of survival and astonishing business success in the brutal world of Elizabethan politics, as witnessed first-hand by Bess of Hardwick. Born a farmer’s daughter, Bess rose to become the richest woman in Elizabethan England. She created the Cavendish dynasty, built Chatsworth House and Hardwick Hall and became a maker of queens and confidante to both Queen Elizabeth and Mary Queen of Scots.