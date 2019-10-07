Everyone You Know's biggest tour to date set to bring them to Leeds

Enigmatic half-brother duo Everyone You Know have announced a big autumn headline tour following on from the release of their much anticipated second project ‘Look After Your Pennies’.

Kicking off on October 22 in Dublin, the 15-date tour will travel across the UK and Ireland and includes a stop off in Leeds at the Lending Room on Tuesday, October 29.

Speaking on the tour, Rhys and Harvey said: “We’re buzzing for our first proper headline tour. Can’t wait to play our new tunes live, up and down the country and to see the reaction that they are getting first hand.

"We get a buzz out of performing live like you get from nothing else.”

Their new project ‘Look After Your Pennies’ reads like a rite of passage for young men in suburbia; exploring themes of frustration, friendship, family, challenges, coupled with happiness, hope, determination and dreams and lots more.

Their signature sound of a rich tapestry of punk and rave, guitar riffs and hip-hop, matched with heavy-hitting beats and hard-hitting, observational lyricism has earned them plaudits from NME, MTV, Sunday Times Culture and Clash among others with radio support from the likes of BBC Introducing and 6MUSIC playlist while they played an explosive headline slot on the BBC Introducing Stage at The Great Escape.

Fast forward to now - and after an explosive live plot across the summer which has taken them to Standon Calling, Leopallooza, Neverworld, supporting the legendary Fatboy Slim at Into The Wyldes and a slot on the R1 Dance Stage at Reading and Leeds, get ready to step into EYK world as they take their explosive live show up and down the UK.